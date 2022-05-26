Ducklings

North Mankato police officer Jake Kral holds ducklings recently rescued from a storm drain.

 Courtesy North Mankato police

NORTH MANKATO — It's the time of year for birth of baby animals and the time of year for ducklings to be rescued from storm drains.

"Every year I help do it," said Phil Tostenson, the Caswell Sports director in North Mankato. 

"A few years ago, someone in lower North Mankato called me and I and another city employee rescued some wood duck babies out of a deep storm drain. So anytime this happens, they call me."

Recently a resident in The Reserve, a subdivision on the far north edge of North Mankato, called in about ducklings in a storm drain and the street superintendent called Tostenson. He arrived along with a couple of police officers.

"We pulled the grate off and this one was pretty shallow, and we got all 10 out. A lot of time the mom hops up on the curb over the drain grate and the babies can't jump up and just follow each other into the drain.

Ducklings 2

The ducklings were reunited with mom after being rescued from the storm drain.

"People come out of their house and thank you and offer to help. It's a good feeling," Tostenson said. 

