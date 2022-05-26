NORTH MANKATO — It's the time of year for birth of baby animals and the time of year for ducklings to be rescued from storm drains.
"Every year I help do it," said Phil Tostenson, the Caswell Sports director in North Mankato.
"A few years ago, someone in lower North Mankato called me and I and another city employee rescued some wood duck babies out of a deep storm drain. So anytime this happens, they call me."
Recently a resident in The Reserve, a subdivision on the far north edge of North Mankato, called in about ducklings in a storm drain and the street superintendent called Tostenson. He arrived along with a couple of police officers.
"We pulled the grate off and this one was pretty shallow, and we got all 10 out. A lot of time the mom hops up on the curb over the drain grate and the babies can't jump up and just follow each other into the drain.
"People come out of their house and thank you and offer to help. It's a good feeling," Tostenson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.