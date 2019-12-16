NORTH MANKATO — The North Mankato City Council approved a $6.8 million levy, a $24.6 million city budget and a $31.6 million five-year capital improvement plan
Monday.
The levy is a 1.6% increase from last year, although the city’s tax rate will decrease thanks to new market value growth over the past year. It means homeowners will pay less in property taxes in 2020 provided their home values don’t increase.
The 2020 budget includes more spending on health insurance, part-time street department personnel, infrastructure projects and capital projects. Projects slated for 2020 range from the $75,000 Bluff Park overlook to $1 million for infrastructure improvements on Monroe Avenue.
