Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Minnesota River at Savage affecting Carver, Hennepin, Scott and Dakota Counties. Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Nicollet, Blue Earth and Brown Counties. Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Renville, Yellow Medicine and Chippewa Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Yellow Medicine, Lac qui Parle and Chippewa Counties. Minnesota River At Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties. Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County. South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties. South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County. Crow River at Rockford affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Goodhue, Pierce and Dakota Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Goodhue and Pierce Counties. Mississippi River at Fridley abv 37th Ave NE affecting Anoka and Hennepin Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Goodhue, Pierce, Dakota and Washington Counties. Mississippi River At Hwy 169 at Champlin affecting Anoka and Hennepin Counties. Mississippi River AT Hwy 610 @ Brooklyn Pk affecting Anoka and Hennepin Counties. Snake River At Mora affecting Kanabec County. Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns, Sherburne and Wright Counties. Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Washington, Dakota and Ramsey Counties. St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Pierce, St. Croix and Washington Counties. Chippewa River at Durand affecting Pepin, Dunn and Buffalo Counties. Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County. Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County. .River levels remain high due to spring snowmelt, rain and snow over the previous few days, and more rain in the forecast coming later this week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Minnesota River At New Ulm. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 745 PM CDT Monday, the stage was 802.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 745 PM CDT Monday was 802.9 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 803.1 feet early Wednesday morning. It will then fall Thursday morning. It will rise to 804.4 feet early Saturday afternoon. It will then fall again but remain above flood stage. - Flood stage is 800.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 804.2 feet on 09/29/2010. &&