NORTH MANKATO — A new subdivision just outside the far north border of North Mankato received the unanimous backing of the City Council Monday night.
The development will be on what is current farmland that abuts the city limits, just north of The Reserve housing development on the far north end of Lor Ray Drive.
A Wisconsin developer earlier proposed 118 homes including 24 twin homes on the site. But the land, although outside the city limits, had previously been slated by the city for low density, larger lot development.
The Planning Commission at first recommended against the proposal and the City Council early this month heard from several residents of The Reserve who opposed the plan. Reserve residents, who have larger lots and homes, worried the more dense development wouldn’t fit the area. The council sent the issue back to the commission and asked the developer to work on a plan that wouldn’t include twin homes.
Oevering Homes of Wisconsin came back to the Planning Commission with a plan that would have 108 single family homes, including 41 basementless patio homes popular with older homeowners, and no twin homes.
The homes to be built will be 1,600-1,800 square feet and cost $350,000 to $415,000, not including the price of the lot, according to the developer.
Councilwoman Diane Norland said the proposed homes for the area would fit in well with The Reserve and other area developments. "It looked very nice. the architecture was very modern and up to date."
Council members Sandra Oachs and Billy Steiner said they heard from constituents who said the city needs to find ways to bring more affordable housing to the city.
Council members said they were glad to see there was a compromise that eliminated twin homes in the proposed development.
The developer needed approval from the city to alter its previous guidance for the area from “low density” to “low density small lot zoning,” allowing for lots that can be 60 feet wide rather than a minimum of 90 feet wide.
Now the developer will seek to have the land annexed into the city and the city will then have to review and approve final zoning and platting for the development.
