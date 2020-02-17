NORTH MANKATO — While three residents expressed concerns that revisions to the city code would give City Administrator John Harrenstein too much authority, the City Council Tuesday night unanimously approved the changes, saying they simply updated language from several decades ago and align the code with current practices and state laws.
The most discussion concerned increasing the financial amount of contracts the administrator is allowed to enter into, pending City Council approval. Currently the code says the administrator can enter into agreements for purchases or contracts up to $10,000 and then present them to the council for approval. The new language raises that amount to $150,000.
Resident Barb Church said other cities of even larger size have a $20,000 limit and resident Tom Hagen said raising the amount is not in the city's best interest. "For a city our size these changes are not warranted," Hagen said.
Council member Sandra Oachs said public reaction to an earlier news report about the proposed change concerned some constituents but she said she didn't know enough about the history of the financial limit or the reason for the change.
Harrenstein told the council they could set the amount wherever they wanted but said the change was being requested because the $10,000 limit set in code in the 1960s has long been irrelevant because of inflation.
He said that on larger contracts, such as for seal coating, purchasing winter road chemicals or equipment, the city gets quotes from different companies and he approves the best quote without having the council put out formal bid requests. But he said that has long been the practice and is a common procedure.
Mayor Mark Dehen said such purchases are made within the budget the council approves each year and noted that the council each month reviews all bills Harrenstein approves and any council member can challenge any bill they see as being out of line.
"We go through a robust budgeting process," Dehen said. And he said that besides the council's monthly review of all expenditures, an independent firm audits the city every year and reports to the council.
"There are plenty of checks and balances built into our system," Dehen said, noting that it's the job of the council to hire an administrator to oversee the staff. Dehen said the council sets the budget and approves bills but they aren't supposed to be involved in daily decisions about routine spending.
"This is just pulling our code into what we've always been doing for at least the 10 years that I've been mayor," Dehen said.
The code changes approved by the council also removed old language that said the city administrator served a two year term that had to be renewed by the council every even numbered year.
City Attorney Mike Kennedy said the language was obsolete because the council has a contract with Harrenstein that says he will be in the job until either he chooses to leave or a majority of the council, at any time, votes to remove him. "There's no term limit on his job."
Finally, the code was changed to say the city administrator is responsible for city treasurer and city clerk duties, or can appoint someone to those positions. The current language said the city treasurer and city clerk reported directly to the council.
Kennedy said the new language simply reflects the fact that the clerk and treasurer have always reported to the city administrator and said the new language makes it clear that the city administrator is solely responsible for any mistakes or misdeeds made by the city treasurer or city clerk.
Kennedy said the new code language doesn't mean Harrenstein will take up the duties of the clerk or treasurer, but makes it clear he is responsible for their actions. "The law allows you to pinpoint responsibility (to the administrator)."
