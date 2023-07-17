NORTH MANKATO — The City Council laid the groundwork for a nearly $6 million subsidy to assist in the redevelopment of the former Norwood Inn/Best Western.
The council approved creating a tax increment financing district on the property and will later officially grant the TIF subsidy if and when they give final approval for the project.
TIF allows the additional taxes generated by the development to be returned to the developers for up to 25 years to cover some of the construction costs.
The North Mankato Port Authority earlier Monday evening voted to recommend the council approve the TIF.
The redevelopment includes 60 apartments and 30,000 square feet of commercial space, including a restaurant.
The current taxable market value of the property is $3.1 million with the value after development estimated to be $20.6 million.
Under state law, in order to grant TIF the buildings to be redeveloped must be substandard.
The property, at a prime location at the corner of Webster Avenue and Highway 169, has become run down in recent years. The former hotel has for the past couple of years served as housing for workers from a Windom pork processing plant.
Developers also have plans to raze an adjacent liquor store and build a commercial building as well as to use a vacant lot next to Plaza Jalisco for a new hotel.
No residents spoke at a public hearing on creating the district. The council voted 4-0, with Mayor Scott Carlson absent.
“I’m excited about the project, it’s about time we turned that into something,” said Councilman Matt Peterson, which drew agreement from other council members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.