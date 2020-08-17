NORTH MANKATO — North Mankato residents will soon be able to hire businesses to bring goats to steep ravines on their property to eat noxious and invasive plants such as buckthorn.
The City Council Monday night unanimously voted to approve a “prescribed grazing” ordinance.
The change to city code was required because farm animals are not allowed in the city. No residents had comments on the ordinance during a public hearing prior to the vote.
Mayor Mark Dehen said he and Councilwoman Diane Norland visited two sites in the area where goats had been brought in by Matt Goettl of Goettl Grove farm near St. Peter.
Dehen said they saw no evidence of concerns some residents had raised earlier about goats denuding the land.
“The goats take all the brush down but they leave the grass ... It’s not bare ground,” Dehen said.
Dehen said Goettl brings goats onto a property for five or six days, with 10 goats per acre used.
Dehen and Norland said the use of goats appeared useful on very steep ravines where people can’t easily remove noxious plants themselves.
Norland said allowing goats to graze is the environmentally superior choice. “We’re not using poisonous pesticides or herbicides in our yard.”
City Administrator John Harrenstein said he would bring the council a recommendation at their next meeting on what the permit fee should be for those wanting to hire a company to bring in goats. Community Development Director Mike Fisher said other cities in Minnesota he checked with have permit fees ranging from zero to $50. A city inspector would have to visit the property before, during and after goats are brought in.
The new ordinance has a variety of requirements for grazing goats.
For properties of less than two acres a permit would be granted for up to 30 days, twice per year. For larger tracts of land the city zoning administrator would decide on the length of grazing.
Temporary fences would be erected, including electric fences so long as there are warning signs posted. There are also requirements for animal welfare, storage of feed, insurance and other regulations.
Many cities are turning to goats for control of invasive species in rough terrain, including Minneapolis, St. Paul and Twin Cities’ suburbs.
Last April, a herd of goats was brought to Flandrau State Park in New Ulm and cordoned off on 22 acres of steep ravines to remove troublesome plants that park staff could not easily control.
The goats feed on a wide variety of plants including common buckthorn, garlic mustard, dame’s rocket, poison ivy and thistles, which are mostly ignored by other animals.
