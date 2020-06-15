NORTH MANKATO — The North Mankato City Hall and police department lobby are set to reopen on Wednesday, but those hoping to get inside Taylor Library will have to wait a while longer.
City Administrator John Harrenstein updated the City Council Monday night on the plan to reopen city facilities.
The library will open after the governor's stay-at-home order is lifted and when the library director feels confident personal protective equipment and other preparations are in place.
The service desk in City Hall will open to the public with a COVID-19 symptom questionnaire posted on the door. Visitors will be requested to wear face masks and arrows will direct people to enter in one door and exit from another.
Other than walk-in public visitors, all other face-to-face meetings, such as with contractors, will be pre-scheduled.
All parks are open with rental spaces available to the public. Some playgrounds may get additional signage limiting the number of people. Park bathrooms are being sanitized daily.
While the police lobby will be open, the community room remains closed. Police department staff that have been working at home will return to the office.
When the library is reopened, it will be with several safety protocols in place and it will operate with reduced hours.
Mondays through Thursdays the library will be open from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for the high risk population and then open from noon to 6 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m.
There will be a limit of 40 people allowed in the library at one time.
Visitors will be required to sanitize their hands at a station before coming in the library and will be asked to wear masks.
Computer time will be limited to 30 minutes and library seating will be 6 feet apart. The program for contactless pickup of library material will continue, as will online programming.
At Caswell Park full team training is now allowed under Gov. Tim Walz's "Phase 3" reopening last week. Matches and games will return once the governor announces the "Phase 4" date for reopenings.
There are a number of precautions being implemented during the resumption of sports activities, as outlined by the state.
The Spring Lake pool has reopened with precaution information posted at swimnorthmankato.com.
