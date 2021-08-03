NORTH MANKATO — Friends of the late Robert “Scott” Seigfreid came up with a way to cultivate the area native’s love of nature as well as provide the public a peaceful outdoors spot: a park bench with a view of the prairie he helped establish.
North Mankato not only offers its park patrons with a variety of landscapes but also seating to take in their surroundings. Benches are placed at strategic locations in the city’s green spaces. Many of the spots provided by the city are shaded.
“We do benches and trees,” said Parks Supt. Duane Rader, describing a North Mankato program that works with family members and friends to provide memorials to deceased loved ones.
That program’s popularity has prompted Rader to suggest tree orders from a local nursery over bench requests at this time.
“We are running out of spaces for benches ... and the manufacturer is behind on orders by eight to 10 weeks.”
He also recommends memorial pavers that the city will engrave.
Friends are honoring Seigfreid by having two benches installed; one is on back-order and the other has been placed in Bluff Park at a site that offers an ideal view of prairieland. It’s also a good place to catch a glimpse of the flora and fauna Seigfreid liked to photograph.
The memorial bench there recognizes a friend who had a passion for prairies as well as his part in a nonprofit’s efforts to conserve land that’s never been plowed, said Henry Panowitsch, of Good Thunder, who co-founded Prairie Enthusiasts along with Seigfreid in 2009.
Seigreid died March 2. The Mankato-North Mankato native was 64.
“He was one of the first people to help get Bluff Park ready,” Rader said.
“Scott made a significant contribution ... He had great energy for nature,” Panowitsch said. “Our mission is to educate the public to help restore prairies ... and to support the people who have them.”
Seigfreid also contributed to nature programs outside of the North Mankato area; his estate included funding to help support a wetlands area in northern Minnesota.
The second memorial bench honoring Seigfreid will serve as a reminder of his enthusiasm for socializing as well as nature. “His breakfast group arranged for that one,” Panowitsch said.
Another memorial bench can be found near Lookout Drive and Carol Court. Earlier this year, the city was able to fulfill a request from a widower who’d enjoyed many walks up and down Lookout hill before his wife’s death from cancer.
“It sure would be nice to have a place to sit and rest at the top of the hill,” the man had suggested to Rader.
For more information about North Mankato’s memorial programs, contact Rader at 380-2106 or send an email to: drader@northmankato.com.
