NORTH MANKATO — The North Mankato City Council is getting a raise. In 2021.
Council members approved a pay increase for themselves Monday night that by law won’t take effect until after the next local election — meaning the raise won’t take place until a new council is seated the January after next.
North Mankato Mayor Mark Dehen is paid about $8,600 annually, while Council members Diane Norland, Billy Steiner, Jim Whitlock and Sandra Oachs are paid about $5,800 per year. Under the new pay scale, Dehen would be paid $11,200 per year while the council would get paid $7,600.
The council’s pay will also be tied to inflation. Starting in 2022, council members will get cost of living adjustments tied to consumer price index shifts from the preceding year. The adjustments will take place every other year per state law.
The council debated a similar increase in 2017 but decided against it. At the time, city officials surveyed similar-size communities in the region and found most paid their council members better than North Mankato.
The last time the council increased its pay was 2007, with built-in pay increases through 2010. Using inflation tied to the consumer price index, North Mankato staff found the council should be paid the recommended amount based on those pay increases the council passed more than a decade ago.
City staff advocated for the pay increase as part of North Mankato’s proposed 2020 budget, as council members attend more meetings and participate in more city-related business than the last time their pay increased.
One resident questioned why Dehen is paid more than other council members, but Steiner said the pay increase made sense.
“The mayor has far more responsibilities,” he said. “There are a lot more obligations and things. The mayor typically gets more than council members and I think it’s deserved.”
Other city staff, including City Attorney Mike Kennedy, noted the pay increase helps attract more would-be council members as poorer residents have a tougher time running for office given the low pay.
“If you’re going to attract good-quality candidates going forward ... this is public service and that’s well true, but there are countless hours that each of us spends away from time with business, with family, and I think it’s only reasonable that we should be compensated for that,” Dehen said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.