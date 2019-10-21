NORTH MANKATO — After months of debate, the North Mankato City Council passed a .5% food and beverage sales tax Monday night that goes into effect next year.
The council voted 3-2 in favor, with Council members Billy Steiner and Sandra Oachs dissenting.
The vote caps off a yearslong effort by North Mankato officials to offset operating costs at Caswell Park. The city touted the tax as a good way to capture out-of-city funding to benefit a regional attraction, restaurant and bar owners say the tax will adversely hurt local business since they’ll have to raise prices.
The Minnesota Legislature included the city’s request for a 1% tax in this year’s tax bill, which the city requested to mirror Mankato’s existing food and beverage sales tax.
Mankato approved a 0.5% sales tax in 2008 to fund operating costs at the Mankato Civic Center. North Mankato’s sales tax is estimated to bring in about $50,000 annually to help Caswell’s yearly deficit of about $50,000 to $125,0000. The tax will also go toward operating costs for a planned indoor recreation center at the park.
The council has been split on the tax for much of the year. North Mankato Mayor Mark Dehen and Council member Diane Norland have been in favor for some time, but Steiner, Oachs and Jim Whitlock said in June they opposed installing the tax.
Steiner and Whitlock wavered on their opposition heading into Monday’s vote, but it was Whitlock — the founder and former head of the Business on Belgrade Association, which represents several lower North Mankato bars and restaurants — who cast the deciding vote.
Whitlock said during and after the meeting he struggled with the sales tax, but was swayed when he heard more positive comments from constituents than negative.
“We needed to do it,” he said. “It comes down to, it’s in the best interest of the city.”
That wasn’t the view Oachs and Steiner shared, however.
Steiner said he hadn’t heard any comments supporting the tax from his constituents and felt he needed to vote according to their wishes. Oachs, herself the co-owner of Spinners Bar & Grill, has publicly opposed the food and beverage tax since the council voted in February to ask for legislative approval.
As the owner of a restaurant, Oachs has a vested interest in the issue. However, she didn’t legally have a conflict of interest. Earlier this month, Oachs said she checked with the League of Minnesota Cities about the issue. Since the tax affects 20 bars and restaurants in North Mankato and not just her establishment, she didn’t have to abstain from a vote.
Oachs reiterated many of her criticisms Monday night, from concerns over hurting the local restaurant industry by forcing owners to increase prices to affecting workers’ tips and salary as the slight cost increase could persuade people to hold off on local dining.
Oachs also pointed out the tax’s estimated take-in won’t cover all of Caswell’s shortfall by itself.
“Expenses are still going to out-balance any revenues,” she said. “We’re still going to look at some deficit moving forward.”
Dehen pointed out Mankato put their tax in place more than a decade ago and is still growing its restaurant scene. In addition, some of the estimated 35,000 to 50,000 visitors who come to Caswell each year for sporting events will cover part of the tax rather than residents shouldering the entire burden, which Dehen said made the revenue more equitable for people who use Caswell’s facilities.
“It’s a volunteer tax,” he said. “It’s not a regressive tax.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.