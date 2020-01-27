NORTH MANKATO — With the northwest expansion of North Mankato continuing, the city is creating a land use plan for the area aimed at guiding development and perhaps encouraging more retail, including a small grocery store, as well as more apartment complexes.
The City Council heard an update on the effort from Matt Lassonde of Bolton & Menk during a workshop Monday. The study is looking at land both inside and just outside the city limits in the area around Highway 14 and County Road 41.
On the north side of Highway 14, industrial development is likely to continue to dominate new development. The Northport Industrial Park north of 14 has steadily filled in with industry and trucking related businesses.
"Northport is very successful and continues to grow," Lassonde said, noting there are really no challenges there that would slow that industrial growth. There is ample, flat land that makes it an ideal spot for continued growth.
It is the area south of Highway 14 that will be the focus of promoting more apartments and perhaps a cluster of retail type businesses, including a possible hotel/restaurant, truck stop, convenience store and small grocery store.
"Why we're looking at retail, food and beverage is it's something residents continue to ask for," said City Administrator John Harrenstein.
"One of the things that keeps surfacing is where a grocery store might land," Lassonde said. He noted that the failure of a grocery store on Commerce Drive years ago also has many believing the city simply can't support a grocery.
The study did show that the area could support a small grocery store of about 25,000 square feet, something about the size of Aldi's.
The potential draw area for a grocery in northwest North Mankato covers an area from North Mankato to past Nicollet. The area has a population of 17,500 people and the study suggests a grocery store could attract about one third of those people, or 5,800. That's just over the 5,000 people the report say is needed to support a smaller grocery.
Lassonde said being next to Highway 14 would give a grocery or other retailer a high visibility spot, but on the down side developers might see the area as being too detached or remote from the city's other retail areas.
He said for retail to work it would probably require a small cluster of retail like a hotel and restaurant and/or other retail businesses.
Harrenstein said attracting a grocer and or other retail also would require more density, meaning more apartment complexes in the area.
Mayor Mark Dehen said some residents oppose more apartments, instead favoring continued single-family development. But he said residents need to understand that the density of apartments is needed to get the retail they want. And he said more apartments is something industry looks at because they need places for employees to live.
Now that a market study of the area has been done, Bolton & Menk will create a land use map that will become part of the city's long-term strategic plan.
