NORTH MANKATO — Area residents will have a new splash pad to hang out at this summer in North Mankato.
The city of North Mankato plans to move forward with a splash pad on the north side of Fallenstein Playground this summer. The North Mankato City Council approved the project last week.
The pad will be about 4,500 square feet, with the spray area (where water will hit) covering about 2,800 square feet.
City officials say there will be multiple features for children of all ages, from a toddler bay to jets and geysers to a so-called "water journey" where kids can manipulate water along a path using various items.
The city plans to add shade, as well as benches and tables along the perimeter.
The project will cost about $300,000 to $350,000 all told, with $150,000 coming from the Ward Family Foundation.
Public Works Director Nate Host told the council last week city staff have worked on the project for about a year.
City officials plan to bid out the project during the next few months and will buy materials to alleviate potential supply-chain issues. The splash pad should take about three to four weeks to build. Host said the city hopes to break ground on the project as soon as the weather turns warm as construction companies will likely receive many project offers this summer.
"The longer we wait, they get other commitments and we want to be the first ones," he said.
