NORTH MANKATO — Playgrounds in North Mankato are officially opening Tuesday. City officials are making plans for a mid-month opening of the library and other city buildings as well as the swim facility for at least swim lessons.
“We are comfortable with opening playgrounds and posting social distancing signs near them,” City Administrator John Harrenstein told the City Council Monday night.
The council unanimously approved opening playgrounds using Minnesota Department of Health guidelines.
“I’m sure all our parents will be very happy to hear that,” Mayor Mark Dehen said.
Local governments are preparing for more openings on June 15, the date tentatively targeted by Gov. Tim Walz for loosening more restrictions. Walz is expected to discuss his plans more on June 12.
Harrenstein said pools would be allowed to open mid-month, at least for swim lessons. “We’re working on how that would work,” he said.
If the state allows for a broader opening of pools and swim facilities there would be no more than 250 people allowed in at any given time.
Harrenstein said the council would have to decide how they would want the Spring Lake swim facility to operate if it is allowed to more fully open. “That may include not opening it,” he said.
The council plans to discuss the issue more at a work session Monday at noon.
The Taylor Library is also making plans for a mid-month reopening, following additional guidance from Walz and the state on June 12. Dehen suggested the library aim for a June 16 opening rather than the 15th because the council has a meeting on the 15th where they can firm up reopening decisions based on the latest information.
Libraries in Mankato and St. Peter are also eyeing a mid-June opening.
North Mankato is also beginning to phase in practices at Caswell Park and expecting adult leagues to begin using the facility later this month.
