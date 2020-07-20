NORTH MANKATO — North Mankato Police Chief Ross Gullickson said his officers rarely have to resort to using force, and when they do, it is often resolved with verbal commands and in some cases officers have used tasers or other means.
Gullickson told the City Council Monday night that in the past 4½ years officers have used force in less than 1% of all calls.
He said "force" can be anything from police giving verbal orders to the use of deadly force.
From the start of 2016 to this month, there were 107 cases where officers used force, with 63% of the cases involving a subject who was "compliant" or displayed "passive resistance."
The remaining 40 cases involved people who were displaying either "active resistance" or "active aggression" toward officers.
Of the 107 cases, 36 of the incidents were when North Mankato officers were assisting on calls to other area law enforcement agencies.
During the period, there was just one case of deadly force being used by a North Mankato officer involved in a call. That case was this spring when a man on a raft in the Minnesota River shot at responding officers from several agencies.
There was one case of an officer using a chemical irritant on a suspect, one case of a baton being used and 24 cases of officers tasing suspects. The other 83 cases of force included methods such as handcuffing, verbal commands and pressure-point techniques.
City Administrator John Harrenstein said they wanted to release a report on use of force and on race because of the recent focus on police conduct following the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.
"We wanted to put this report out in the effort of being transparent and showing the council and public what our experience has been," Harrenstein said. "Each of those uses (of force) was in accordance with our policy and training. In most of those cases, they were able to de-escalate the situation."
He and Gullickson said that during the time frame studied there were no complaints against officers regarding their use of force and no complaints with any kind of police response about it being racially motivated.
Documenting race
Beginning last year the department made a more consistent attempt at identifying the race of individuals who were the subject of an enforcement action. Those actions were either officers issuing a verbal warning, writing a traffic ticket or arresting people for an alleged criminal offense.
But Gullickson said it can be difficult to identify race as it is not on a person's driver's license and is not included in criminal complaints.
"On occasion officers will have to 'guess' a person's race based on observation, ask a person to identify their race, or out of concern for inappropriately identifying a person's race, they will leave it blank on the name record."
There were 1,650 enforcement actions in 2019. Of those, 33% of subjects did not have a race listed on their identifying record. Gullickson said that is an improvement over 2018 when 56% of those people that police took enforcement actions against did not have race listed on identifying records.
Of those enforcement actions last year, 185 of the subjects were white (57%), 17 Black (5%), African American of Hispanic/Latino origin 41 (13%), Hispanic/Latino 11 (3%) and "unknown" 65 (20%).
North Mankato's population is 88% white, 4% Black or African American and 4% Hispanic or Latino.
Harenstein and Gullickson had asked Bukata Hayes, executive director of the Greater Mankato Diversity Council, to work with them as they put the report together and to provide input to the city on diversity issues.
After Gullickson's report, Hayes said he appreciated the city asking for his input and appreciated the transparency provided by the report.
Officer training
Gullickson said North Mankato officers must complete 48 hours of continuing education over three years focused on de-escalation, cultural competency, mental health crisis response and other topics.
He said officers' training on the use of force is a blend of classroom, online and hands-on training. Gullickson said the department also has a yearly training where officers practice handcuffing, escort handling, ground fighting, verbal commands and other techniques.
Gullickson said in the future he intends to do more scenario-based training using role players and working with other area departments on training.
Few complaints
From 2018 to 2020 the department had eight supervisory reviews of officers where members of the public raised concerns about their performance. None of those complaints involved use of force or were based on a subject's race.
The complaints included subjects such as property lost during an arrest, arrest of a suspect based on miscommunication, improper radio etiquette, damage to a vehicle during a search and delayed response to a complaint.
Gullickson said that while there are some complaints filed they are far outnumbered by compliments the department receives. "I've got a stack of thank you notes."
The chief said people stop in to the station to thank them for something they did or thank officers for their work when they meet them in the community.
Outreach
While the department does not have school liaison officers such as the city of Mankato has, Gullickson said officers conducted more than 300 walk-throughs and visits to schools last year as well as numerous other community outreach efforts.
