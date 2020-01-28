NORTH MANKATO — Police are investigating how a bullet was fired through the window of a North Mankato apartment early Monday morning.
No one was injured when a bullet went into a second-floor apartment at The Marigold apartments at 200 Belgrade Ave., according to a North Mankato Police Department news release.
The apartment occupant reported being awoken by noise at around 2:30 a.m. The resident did not notice anything suspicious at that time.
That afternoon the resident found a bullet hole in a window. A bullet was then found lodged into a wall of the apartment.
Investigators believe the bullet was fired from the area of Belgrade Avenue and the on-ramp to southbound U.S. Highway 169.
Anyone who saw anything suspicious in that area or might have other information pertaining to the case is asked to call police at 507-625-7883.
