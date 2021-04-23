Lawnmower theft

This vehicle and trailer are suspected to be involved in a theft from Starr Cycle.

 North Mankato Police Department

NORTH MANKATO — A North Mankato business is offering a reward in the theft of a $12,000 riding lawnmower.

A 2020 orange Bad Boy Rogue 72-inch Yamaha mower was taken from Starr Cycle off Highway 169 on April 15.

A male in a newer model white Dodge Ram pickup with a trailer was captured on video, according to a North Mankato Police Department news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Nicole Adams at 507-625-7888.

A reward will be provided for information that leads to a conviction.

