NORTH MANKATO — A North Mankato business is offering a reward in the theft of a $12,000 riding lawnmower.
A 2020 orange Bad Boy Rogue 72-inch Yamaha mower was taken from Starr Cycle off Highway 169 on April 15.
A male in a newer model white Dodge Ram pickup with a trailer was captured on video, according to a North Mankato Police Department news release.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Nicole Adams at 507-625-7888.
A reward will be provided for information that leads to a conviction.
