NORTH MANKATO — A large piece of construction equipment was stolen from a sewer utility construction site Sunday or early Monday in North Mankato.
The North Mankato Police Department is looking for a Caterpillar Model 950G front-end style loader, which police say was taken from the 1800 block of Pleasant View Drive. Police speculate the machine is valued at about $66,000.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 507-625-7883.
