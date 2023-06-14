NORTH MANKATO — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a North Mankato burglary suspect.
Shortly after midnight Wednesday officers responded to a report of a garage burglary on Peregrine Lane in North Mankato.
During the burglary, the home was occupied.
North Mankato police are looking for help identifying the individual on the camera footage which can be seen on the online version of this story.
Anyone with information can call 507-625-7883.
