NORTH MANKATO — The Spring Lake Park Swim Facility is reopening with additional lifeguards and other changes.
The city pool reopens at noon today after being closed Sunday and Monday following the drowning of 9-year-old boy on Saturday.
New safety precautions are being implemented, according to a news release from North Mankato City Administrator John Harrenstein:
• Two additional lifeguards will be added to each shift, bringing the total to 20.
• A safety monitor position also is being added to resolve issues on the pool deck, so lifeguards can focus on monitoring the swimmers in the water.
• Individuals and groups causing problems that may be distracting to lifeguards will be asked to leave the facility.
• More signs will be posted about pool rules, including that children must be accompanied by an adult.
The pool capacity will remain at 1,200 long term, but capacity will be temporarily reduced at least through Thursday.
The pool will be open regular hours. See www.swimnorthmankato.com.
A GoFundMe page says the victim, Abdirahman Abdullahi, of North Mankato, was swimming with his family. The page has raised nearly $10,000 for burial expenses.
