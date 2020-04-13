NORTH MANKATO — Small businesses in North Mankato, especially those forced to close under the governor's orders, can apply for up to a $12,500 low-interest loan from the city.
The Port Authority Monday approved the COVID micro loan assistance program. With $300,000 in Port Authority revolving loan funds available, 24 businesses could tap the program if they all sought the maximum loan amount.
The loans would carry a 3% interest rate and the first repayment wouldn't be due until September 2021. Expenses eligible for the loan include rent or mortgage payments and utility bills.
Port Authority Commissioner Duane Olenius said the aim is to first focus the loans on businesses that have been closed by Gov. Tim Walz's state-at-home order.
Commissioner Dave Arnold agreed and said the Port Authority should be ready to modify and extend the program if funds are still available later as the year and the pandemic progress.
Besides commissioners appointed to the Port Authority, City Council members also are voting members of the Port Authority.
City Adminstrator John Harrenstein said the final program approved Monday looks different from what it did when the City Council and staff first discussed the idea.
Staff had been ready to propose a $5,000 per business assistance, with much or all of it an outright grant or loan that wouldn't have to be paid back. But he said it was determined neither the city or Port Authority is allowed to give grants or forgivable loans using taxpayer funds to private businesses. He said the modified loan program should give struggling businesses some help while the low-interest rate and a delayed repayment schedule gives them breathing room.
"We're trying to be as inclusive as we possibly can and include as many businesses in North Mankato as we can who need a hand to get through this," Harrenstein said.
Expecting they will likely get more applications then they have funding for, members discussed how successful applicants would be chosen.
Members of the Port Authority's loan committee will review applications. Commissioners agreed that locally owned small businesses that have been required to close would get priority.
Businesses qualifying for the loans include bars, fitness/health studios, restaurants, retail sales, clubs, pet care/grooming, arts/crafts stores and hair salons/barbershops.
Harrenstein said he knows there are other businesses in distress as well, including health care and child care businesses. But he said in the case of health care, it's likely Congress and the state will be adding more funding programs to help them. And he said the large number of child care businesses means the city loan program would have been swamped with applications from child care providers alone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.