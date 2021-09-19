NORTH MANKATO — The North Mankato City Council is looking at increasing the city’s tax levy by 2% in 2022, a move that would still reduce the tax rate by 1% because of new construction and increased property valuations.
City staff is recommending the council ultimately approve a 2% levy increase that would increase the levy by just under $140,000.
The council at Monday’s meeting is expected to set a maximum preliminary tax levy that is higher than that but expects to lower it to the 2% level when the final levy is approved Dec. 20.
“I believe the council is supportive of the 2%,” said City Administrator John Harrenstein.
But he said they will likely set the maximum preliminary figure higher Monday so they have options in case any unexpected budget issues arise as they study the budget between now and December.
“This is the kickoff to the ‘22 budget process. The city will deliberate a number of city funds throughout the fall,” Harrenstein said.
He said continued new construction is helping to build tax capacity in the city. But valuations of property have generally been rising, meaning that even with a lower tax rate, most property owners will see a property tax increase.
“We’re trying to minimize the impact of any valuation increases for businesses and homeowners.”
He said that homeowners, depending on their valuation, will likely see a tax increase of $30 to $50.
This year’s levy is $6.98 million while the proposed levy for next year would be $7.12 million.
Harrenstein is recommending that just over $82,000 of the increased levy be put in the general fund and about $57,000 directed to the debt service fund to pay bond obligations.
The proposed levy is estimated to reduce the tax rate by 1% to 47.897% from 48.827% in 2021, continuing a downward trend in the tax rate for the past seven years.
After the council sets a preliminary tax levy, it can’t approve a final levy later this year that is higher but can finalize a lower levy than the preliminary number.
