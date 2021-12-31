NORTH MANKATO — The public can weigh in on a proposed new North Mankato department of Culture, Recreation & Quality of Life that would oversee several community events, Caswell sports, aquatic programming and youth sports.
A public hearing on the plan is 7 p.m. Monday at City Hall.
Under the proposal, the department would be headed by City Administrator John Harrenstein or someone he designates, and its duties would be determined by Harrenstein.
Under the current city organizational chart, the “aquatics programming director” and “youth sports coordinator” report to Library Director Katie Heintz, with Heintz reporting to the finance director. Caswell Sports is a separate department.
Under a new culture and recreation department, the library director, Caswell Sports, aquatic programming director and youth sports coordinator would be under the department’s purview.
Harrenstein said the new department fits with how work is already being coordinated by multiple staff members. Heintz, the library director, has handled programming such as Music in the Park, Pumpkin Walks, Party on the Prairie, Symphony on the Prairie, adult nights at the pool and swim lessons, as well as working with Business on Belgrade, Connecting Commerce and Twin Rivers Council for the Arts.
Caswell Sports is overseen by Phil Tostenson, who coordinates the adult softball league, adult sand volleyball league and works with Mankato United to schedule and maintain the soccer fields at Caswell North. He also works with Neil Kaus, Heintz and volunteer youth sport organizers to coordinate registration for a variety of youth programs through the Caswell Sports website.
Youth Sports Coordinator Kaus was brought on to manage the area’s youth football association after North Mankato acquired it last year and has generated sponsorship revenue at the swim facility, Caswell Park, the youth football league and youth recreation programs like soccer.
Harrenstein said the new department would not change the operations of the Taylor Library Board.
The proposal comes after the city recently took over organizing the annual Fun Days event. The move drew sharp criticism from several residents and members of the Civic & Commerce Association, which has long managed Fun Days. Denny Kemp, who died in late September, had been the lead organizer of the event for decades.
The city said they reached out to Civic & Commerce to discuss how the organization planned to proceed without Kemp and to discuss the future of Fun Days but got little response. Civic & Commerce leaders said they did respond and described the city’s actions as a “hostile takeover.”
