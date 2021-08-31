NORTH MANKATO — North Mankato will hold a public hearing Sept. 7 to consider authorizing the issuance of nearly $4.5 million in bonds to satisfy a settlement with HyLife Foods and to purchase the Norwood Inn property.
“The bonds are to fulfill our obligations as a part of the settlement agreement with HyLife Foods that we came to earlier this year regarding their use of the building and our subsequent purchase of the building,” City Administrator John Harrenstein told the City Council recently.
Early this year the city, through the North Mankato Port Authority, reached a legal settlement with HyLife, which owns the Windom Prime Pork processing plant.
HyLife had made a lease deal with the owners of the Norwood Inn to house up to 200 workers from the pork plant for two years.
The city had said the Norwood Inn, on the corner of Webster Avenue and Highway 169, had become a nuisance property after new ownership took over the former Best Western in 2016. The city said the HyLife lease violated city zoning ordinances but said that without a settlement the city would likely have faced protracted litigation.
The city also says the agreement allows the city to buy and control the property, with an eye toward having it redeveloped either as a hotel or for another use.
Under the settlement, HyLife is paying the city $13,333 per month in lieu of local lodging taxes and will sell the property to the city for $3.25 million.
The public hearing, which is 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, will take input from residents on the plan to authorize the Port Authority to issue bonds to cover the purchase as well as for funds for any upgrades needed to the property after it is no longer used for housing the workers.
Port Authority budget reviewed
The Port Authority, which is made up of City Council members and two residents, also reviewed its annual budget. The authority acts as the city’s economic development arm.
“The budget has really been pretty steady,” Harrenstein said. “The $75,000 (local tax) levy for the Port Authority has stayed the same since 2014 and will likely stay the same in 2022.”
The total Port Authority budget is $654,230 this year, down $2,000 from 2020.
The budget includes a general fund of $94,950, an increase of $9,000 over 2020. Much of the general fund ($75,000) comes from the general tax levy.
The Port Authority’s general fund is used to pay the city’s fee for being in Greater Mankato Growth ($31,000) for the Art Walk ($5,000) and for professional services such as engineering and surveyors.
The Port Authority’s Joint Economic Development Fund, which is a federal revolving loan fund used to develop the Northport Industrial Park, is $62,000 in 2021, down from $67,000 last year. Over the years the city has purchased land in the industrial park and then sold it for development by businesses.
The industrial park now has 382 acres, with 305 acres occupied by businesses. The taxable value of the park is $76 million, up about $9 million from last year.
This past year the Port Authority also relied more heavily on a local loan fund it controls. The council, via the Port Authority, provided about $185,000 in loans to local businesses that were hit by shutdowns during COVID-19.
“They were $12,000 max loans at 3% interest,” Harrenstein said. “It was cash we had on hand early in the pandemic to help bars and restaurants and other businesses that were ordered to be shut down by the governor’s order.”
Also in the Port Authority’s overall budget are 11 tax-increment financing districts.
In TIF districts, the city sets aside a portion of the taxes paid from the additional valuation of a redeveloped site to be given back to the developers to cover costs allowable by state law.
Some of the active TIF districts include the Marigold project, Ziegler, Blue Star Power, D&K Powder Coating and LJP. The smallest TIF district is $7,000 and the largest — for Ziegler — is at $87,000.
The TIF districts are in existence for anywhere from eight to 25 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.