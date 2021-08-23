NORTH MANKATO — Frozen pizzas reportedly left outside for weeks prompted criminal and civil cases against a North Mankato property owner.
The cases likely will be dismissed after the resident agreed not to leave packages outside, remove an unused vehicle and keep her lawn mowed — or let the city remedy the code violations at her expense.
In April the city received multiple complaints about delivered packages left outside in the backyard of 831 Center St., owned by 75-year-old Barbara Dianne Hartwig.
The packages included rotting frozen pizzas that could be smelled by neighbors and from the street, court documents say. Neighbors said the pizzas had been there for more than two weeks and were attracting rodents and other pests.
Hartwig has continued to leave out other packages, city court filings claim.
City staff also reportedly observed a vehicle with a flat tire and expired license plate tabs in the driveway of the lower North Mankato property. The grass reportedly was at times left to grow longer than allowed by city code.
Hartwig was criminally charged in Nicollet County District Court in May with misdemeanors including illegal storage and having a nuisance property.
A civil suit filed by the city of North Mankato last week seeks a judge's permission to go onto the property to fix code violations and charge Hartwig for the city's cost.
A stipulation agreement was signed by Hartwig and Assistant City Attorney Christopher Kennedy in the civil case. It agrees to dismiss the criminal charges if Hartwig corrects the code violations or allows the city to do so at her expense.
Hartwig agreed to bring future packages inside within 12 hours of their arrival, remove the vehicle by mid-September and keep her grass cut to fewer than 6 inches tall. If she fails to do so, the city may come remove packages, remove the vehicle or cut the grass.
A Nicollet County District judge, who is presiding over both cases, still must approve the agreement and the dismissal of charges.
The agreement comes as the city of North Mankato awaits a Minnesota Court of Appeals decision over another property it has declared a nuisance.
Edward and Ann Borchardt appealed the finding that their yard at 229 Allan Ave. in upper North Mankato was overgrown. They say their yard has plants that attract pollinators and city code was too vague.
The city since has updated its code to allow managed natural yards that meet restrictions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.