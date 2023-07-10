NORTH MANKATO — A short pursuit in North Mankato ended after the suspect crashed on a boulevard.
Shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Belgrade and Nicollet avenues, near the Taylor Library after observing the driver using his cellphone.
While the officer was talking to the driver, he sped off eastbound on Nicollet Avenue and turned north on a side street. The officer pursued the vehicle but lost sight of it for a short time.
Within a few moments, officers found the vehicle crashed on the boulevard of a residence at the intersection of Cornelia Street and Park Avenue.
The driver, Brian Matthew Beldon, 43, of Buffalo, was taken into custody without further incident.
Beldon was in the Nicollet County Jail awaiting formal charging.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.