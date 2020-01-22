NORTH MANKATO — Residents along parts of Harrison and Monroe avenues in lower North Mankato, and people who use Howard Drive next to Dakota Meadows Middle School in upper North Mankato will see significant construction projects.
The Harrison and Monroe projects are aimed at updating aging sewer and water lines and pavement. The Dakota Meadows project focuses on improving walking and biking access to the school and improving safety in an area that is very congested during the morning school drop-off and afternoon pickup times.
While city officials hope to do all the projects this summer, the Harrison project could be delayed depending on the final bids received and on other road projects that may be more critical to do. The City Council Tuesday night approved moving ahead with the three projects.
Harrison Avenue will be completely rebuilt from Cross Street to Range Street while Monroe Avenue will be replaced from Center Street to Range Street. The projects include replacing clay sanitary sewer pipes that date from the 1950s and 70-year-old iron water lines.
Both streets will have the sidewalks reconstructed on both sides.
The Harrison Avenue project will cost $600,500, including about $372,000 for the street, $60,000 for the storm sewer, $76,000 for the sanitary sewer and $92,000 for the water main. City funds will finance the project.
The Monroe project is more expensive, at $1.2 million, with stat aid paying for $150,000 of it. The street reconstruction will cost about $872,000, while the storm sewer will be $125,000, the sanitary sewer $103,000 and the water main $14,000.
Each house will likely face an assessment of about $6,500 to $7,500, which can be paid over 15 years. An assessment hearing will be held in mid-April after bids are received.
Dakota Meadows
Improvements to Howard Drive at the entrance of Dakota Meadows Middle School taps into funds from the national Safe Routes to School program, which aims to enhance ways for students to walk and bike to school and to improve safety around schools.
Consultants used drone video cameras to monitor the area during peak times in the morning and afternoon and found numerous issues with traffic. Vehicles, including buses were lined up on both sides of Howard Drive waiting to enter the school with two lanes of through traffic driving down the center of the street.
The study showed that at peak times up to 15 vehicles were waiting on the street to enter the parking lot. Once in the parking lots cars line up around the perimeter as students are dropped off.
The project will include widening Howard Drive by five feet to make room for a right turn lane, left turn lane and two through lanes near the school entrance.
A mid-block pedestrian crossing across Howard Drive will also be added west of the west parking lot entrance of the school. Consultants said that location has less conflicts than if it were further east.
The total estimated cost of the project is $1.1 million, with the city responsible for about $340,000. North Mankato received federal and state funding to cover the rest of the project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.