NORTH MANKATO — A proposal to ask the state Legislature to allow North Mankato to extend its local sales tax, with the intention of helping to fund a new indoor recreation facility at Caswell Park, was put on hold at the City Council’s first meeting of the year Tuesday night.
Administrator Kevin McCaan said that it was a council decision on whether they wanted to ask the state to allow the city to extend the local half-percent sales tax for six years, which would raise about $17 million.
While an extended sales tax wouldn’t necessarily be tied to a specific project, the proposal presented to the council said some or all of it would be used to pay for a rec center.
Under former City Administrator John Harrenstein, the city has asked the state Legislature to include some funding for the rec center in a bonding bill. But the Legislature will face a mountain of other requests from around the state if a bonding bill is passed this session. And in the past few years the estimated cost of a facility has skyrocketed to $21.6 million.
Resident Barb Church said the issue should not have been brought up for a vote at the first meeting of the year when a new mayor — Scott Carlson — and a new council member — Matt Peterson — had just taken office.
“Having this at the first meeting is totally inappropriate,” Church said.
Resident Tom Hagen said the council should be talking to residents about whether to extend the local sales tax for a rec center, rather than only listening to those who will use a rec center. “They would want to get going with it tomorrow.”
He said Harrenstein set the rec center project in motion but the current council and administration should review it more closely.
Voters approved a half-percent local sales in 2006 to fund a variety of things, including regional parks, hiking and biking trails and the Taylor Library.
Councilwoman Sandra Oachs said the council should review where local sales tax dollars have been spent so far and should get a new review of not only the construction costs of a rec center but the ongoing operational and maintenance costs.
Carlson and Peterson agreed the issue should be delayed, but said they understand there is a need for more indoor recreation facilities, as both have kids who travel to use other rec facilities.
The council voted unanimously to table the issue and study it further at a work session.
Carlson won 50% of the vote in November’s election, running in a field of four candidates that included Kenneth DeWitte, Ben Kaus and Warren Anderson.
He replaces Mark Dehen, who was first elected as mayor in 2010 and left the council to run for Nicollet County Commissioner, where he ran unopposed in November’s election.
Carlson is a teacher with Mankato Area Public Schools who ran because he said he wanted to help the city continue to make good decisions.
Peterson, a longtime north Mankato resident who is the vice president at Heyn Brothers Roofing, won one of two seats up for election on the council in November. Incumbents Diane Norland and Sandra Oachs and Craig Amundson were also on the ballot, seeking two four-year at-large seats.
Oachs won with about 29% of the vote and Peterson won with 27%.
Norland had just over 26%.
Oachs is the owner of Spinners Bar & Grill in North Mankato and is starting her second term.
Norland had been on the council for four terms.
Peterson had previously run for council in 2014.
