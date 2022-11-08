NORTH MANKATO — With swimming and summer outdoor recreation events done for the season, the city of North Mankato is offering a new line of fitness classes, certification classes and social events to fill in the winter months.
Katie Heintz, who heads up the city’s new Culture, Recreation and Quality of Life department and serves as Taylor Library director, said they started offering senior exercise classes at the Police Annex building next to the library.
“It kind of went hand in hand with some of the patrons at the library who wanted some senior programs. It’s nice having it right here. It’s slower moving and non-intimidating.”
Since the new department started up this year, much of the focus has been on events and classes at the Spring Lake Swim Facility. “Now we’re closing up that programming and starting to strategize for more new programs and things to offer to the community,” Heintz said.
The programming is being developed and coordinated by Sandy Bromley, who was hired as the aquatic and recreation supervisor for the city.
They are offering the senior fitness class at 9:15 a.m. on Wednesdays. “It’s low impact. We have weights and fitness balls and do chair exercises and stuff,” Bromley said. The drop-in classes cost $4 and people are encouraged to register ahead of time on the city’s website or by calling 625-4141.
In the new year, Bromley will launch a 60-day weight loss challenge targeted at the general public. “We’ll team up with local fitness places to do the exercise end of it, and we’ll have classes in the evening. Those classes will continue after the weight loss challenge.”
In January they will also launch a chronic disease and pain management program. “It’s especially good for people newly diagnosed with things like Parkinson’s or arthritis or diabetes,” Bromley said. The classes will feature 45 minutes of exercise and 30 minutes of education on topics such as how diet can reduce inflammation, ways to reduce barriers to exercising and mind-body tips.
“It’s a lifestyle management program, six weeks, twice a week,” she said.
Bromley is also a certified Red Cross trainer and is starting a program to teach basic CPR for the general public as well as baby-sitter training.
The next baby-sitter course is Nov. 23. The two-hour CPR class will be Nov. 14, Nov. 19 or Dec. 15.
Besides fitness and skills training, the city is hosting some social fun. They have held a couple of Trivia Night events at the pool facility warming house and will have one more Dec. 9.
For $12 people play trivia hosted by a Radio Mankato personality and get a voucher for a food item at the concession stand.
“There’s a fire pit and games while you do trivia and there is food and alcohol for purchase.”
Bromley worked for five years at the New Ulm recreation center doing programming similar to what she is bringing to North Mankato.
She said the fitness, rec and social events there were very popular, but New Ulm has the advantage of having an indoor recreation center.
While North Mankato is using the annex and warming house for now, Bromley hopes the state Legislature will come through with bonding funds to help North Mankato build an indoor rec center at Caswell Park.
