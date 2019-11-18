NORTH MANKATO — The city of North Mankato is gearing up to secure funding for future street projects.
The North Mankato City Council on Monday reclassified Lor Ray Drive from Timm Road to Somerset Lane and Somerset Lane from Lor Ray Drive to Lookout Drive as municipal state aid roads, a type of designation that would allow city officials to apply for state aid through the program to fix those streets.
It also could lead to more state and federal funding for future improvement projects.
“We understand that the city is urbanizing in the northern area,” City Administrator John Harrenstein said. “We know that there’s been additional developments improving out in that area and the road is going to need to be improved at some time.”
Harrenstein said residents in the area have urged the city to install sidewalks as part of those street improvement projects so people could run or bike to the commercial area on the south side of Highway 14.
North Mankato plans to reconstruct both streets over the next three to five years depending on when the city gets grant funding, according to Harrenstein. City officials plan to file applications for state aid.
Yet the city has to remove two streets from municipal state aid funding eligibility to keep in line with state statute. Cities can only classify up to 20% of its total mileage for state aid.
As a result, North Mankato will remove Pleasant View Drive from Rockford Road to North Ridge Drive, as well as North Ridge Drive from Pleasant View to Lookout Drive.
“We looked long and hard at the system and debated over a number of weeks as far as how to make this happen,” Sarff said.
City officials noted Pleasant View Drive needs similar street reconstruction work and could be enrolled for state aid in the future to help pay for those fixes.
“It doesn’t mean we’re not going to be making improvements there,” Sarff said.
