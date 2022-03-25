NORTH MANKATO — North Mankato has been recognized for its efforts to protect its drinking water.
The city was named a finalist in the Minnesota Department of Health and the Minnesota Rural Water Association for the 2021 Source Water Protection Award in the large systems category.
Since North Mankato’s Wellhead Protection Plan was approved in 2017, the city has undertaken projects to protect its drinking water supply, including developing educational resources on water conservation and assessing threats posed by deep injection wells. The city also put forth effort to seal an old municipal well that presented a risk to the drinking water source.
MDH and MRWA work with public water suppliers and other stakeholders to develop and implement protection plans that include efforts to prevent contamination of the drinking water source.
