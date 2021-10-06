NORTH MANKATO — A strategic planning committee is inviting area residents to take a survey regarding the future of North Mankato Taylor Library.
Information from the survey will be used as input for North Mankato's strategic plan to examine how public libraries are changing and how this may affect the Taylor Library.
Residents may access the survey via the city’s website: www.northmankato.com/taylor-library2021-survey. Paper copies are available from North Mankato Taylor Library, 1001 Belgrade Ave.
Surveys will be accepted through Oct. 21.
