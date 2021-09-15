NORTH MANKATO — A resident was treated for burned hands after a cooking fire inside a North Mankato apartment Wednesday morning.
Firefighters were called to 1617 Colony Court at about 9:20 a.m., according to a North Mankato Fire Department news release. The resident had already extinguished the stovetop fire, with the help of automatic extinguishers mounted to the stove vent hood.
The resident had burns to the hands and was treated at the scene by Mayo Ambulance Services.
The apartment sustained minor fire and smoke damage.
