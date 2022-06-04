NORTH MANKATO — In the wooded area surrounding his more than six-acre property near Spring Lake Park, North Mankato resident Tom Hagen has blocked off a section of vegetation with fencing.
“I put this up a year and a half ago so the deer can’t get in this spot,” he said.
Hagen has been at odds with the city of North Mankato for nearly eight years over white-tailed deer on his property. The problem, Hagen said, is that the deer eat the vegetation in his yard, which he said creates environmental concerns.
Hagen will soon take another step in making the case for population control, something the city has said it will not pursue. He will go to a Nicollet County Board meeting this month to ask the commissioners for a decrease in value for one parcel on his property.
He’s already gone to the city for help in controlling the deer and said he received little support. Now, he hopes that decreasing the value of the property will help his case.
Hagen said his property value was initially increased.
“I felt that the property that I live on particularly has had its value diminished due to the fact that a serious deer problem has opened up the area for erosion. Anybody who would want to buy this property who could see the difficulty might not be willing to buy.”
Hagen said he first went to the Board of Appeal and Equalization.
“Made my case. They suggested the place for me to go is the county commissioners themselves because they need to be aware of this issue as well,” he said. “They denied the request and now I will be going to the board to see what they do.”
Hagen said it’s been a lot of back and forth with the city. That’s not a new situation for Hagen, who is a regular attendee at council meetings where he is known to speak his mind.
“The city of North Mankato, up until recent times, has been completely unwilling to do anything. The mayor would not come and look at this problem. The city administrator would not come. Now, both are gone or are going to be gone,” he said, referring to former administrator John Harrenstein taking a job in Iowa and Mayor Mark Dehen is instead running for county commissioner — against Hagen.
Interim City Administrator Mike Fischer visited Hagen’s property within the past month.
“He saw the problem,” Hagen said. “So for once we really have somebody who’s seen the problem. One of the members of the City Council did come up and take a look but refused to do anything.”
In a statement sent over email to The Free Press, Fischer wrote: “In summary, my only involvement in this issue so far has been to visit the property at the request of Mr. Hagen, which I did. After that visit, I called the Department of Natural Resources to discuss the issue with them and I have yet to hear back from them.”
In a 2018 letter to Hagen, North Mankato denied his request to use a trail camera on his property, also writing that the city determined the primary cause of deer attraction was the wooded location on the edge of a bluff, in addition to the presence of fruit trees and sawdust trails.
The letter further stated the city concluded there is not a deer problem in the community.
DNR Nicollet Area Wildlife Supervisor Stein Innvaer visited Hagen’s home in May 2019. He said it was easy to identify deer damage on Hagen’s property.
“When deer browse on a plant, it’s pretty easy to identify, because they tear branches in the winter. They don’t nip them off cleanly like a rabbit,” Innvaer said. “Tom is very well educated on native plants. It is clear on his property that there is a lack of natural plant regeneration in the woods. In my opinion, some of that is due to deer browse. Some of it’s due to shading from the mature trees. The ornamental damage, that’s, it’s not often they come up right up to occupied dwellings and browse on ornamental planting right next to the house. That’s a pretty good indication that there’s some deer spending the winter with him.”
Across the river, the DNR has conducted aerial deer counts in Mankato.
But Innvaer said there isn’t a population estimate in North Mankato.
“In North Mankato, all I really see is what we can see out the helicopter as we turn around to go back into Mankato. That being said, there’s obviously deer active out along that valley, that hillside of wooded terrain and other areas of North Mankato.”
Hagen said the problem extends beyond his own backyard. He’s collected signatures from about 20 neighbors who he said support his efforts or have had similar issues.
“They’re doing damage to not only the yards and gardens, but certainly some really serious damage to the woods,” Hagen said. “It creates a problem of potential erosion and certainly the destruction of an ecosystem.”
Innvaer said Hagen’s concern for erosion on his property is valid.
“It’s always a concern in areas where you have such a poor understory in a mature woods that erosion could become a problem. There are numerous things that can be done to control that, and deer population control is only one of them. The relationship to potential erosion and deer population isn’t always a straight line. I think in the area that Tom lives, it could very well be,” he said.
Innvaer sent Hagen a letter in 2019 after viewing his property.
In it he wrote in part, “Some of the low plant diversity of the woodlands can be explained by the shading of the overstory trees, but this natural condition is being magnified by the heavy deer browsing. Of equal importance to the lack of plant diversity in my mind, however, is the effect that this lack of ground cover can have on soil stability, particularly on the steep slopes of your property.”
Innvaer went on to write that with fewer plants to hold soil in place against erosion, it would only take a few heavy storms to start the process of cutting and expanding ravines through Hagen’s property.
He suggested planting certain plant species to help hold soil on the slopes but also noted that persistent deer would make that process difficult.
Area cities such as Mankato, New Ulm and Blue Earth conduct hunts to control population.
At this time, the city of North Mankato said it does not have plans to conduct similar hunts.
Public Works Director Nate Host said this is mainly due to the size of the area.
“We’ve put out a pamphlet with several deterrents for ground cover or trees that could be planted that are deer resistant that would help with any sort of ravine stabilization,” Host said. “At this point the city and the council isn’t up to engaging in any other measures. The city of North Mankato just doesn’t have space like other cities do to have any sort of citywide deer hunt.”
Hagen said he hopes his meeting with the commissioners goes in his favor.
“At this point, I just want to make this point,” Hagen said. “The appeals process isn’t about the tax. The appeals process is about making them aware of the problem. By diminishing the tax on one property, it gives me at least some recognition that there’s a problem when I go to City Hall.”
