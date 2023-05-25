NORTH MANKATO — North Mankato residents are invited to participate in the city’s 2023 Comprehensive Plan update.
The city uses the plan to review existing trends, developing a community vision and identifying goals for land use and growth management, housing, economic development, transportation, utilities, parks, trails, recreation, business districts and community design.
Goals, objectives and policies identified through the update will guide city decision-making over the next 10 years.
Once revised, the document will be made available for public review and final comment, after which it will be presented to the City Council for adoption.
The public is invited to provide feedback by attending an in-person open house at the Spring Lake Park warming house, 630 McKinley Ave. There will be two open house opportunities:
• 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 3
• 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 6
The 2023 Comprehensive Plan will be presented at the open houses through interactive boards and maps to allow for discussion and feedback. Community members are encouraged to register to attend the open houses at www.northmankato.com/2023-comp-plan or by calling 507-514-6456.
Attendees at the open house June 3 will have the option to receive either a voucher to attend toddler time or open swim at the swim facility at a discounted price. The voucher will be valid only on June 3.
For community members who are interested in providing input but are unable to attend an in-person open house, a virtual open house is now available at www.northmankato.com/2023-comp-plan. It will be active through June 9.
Questions may be directed to City Planner Matt Lassonde at matthewl@northmankato.com or 507-514-6456.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.