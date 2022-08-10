North Mankato logo NEW

NORTH MANKATO — Although the area benefited from rainfall over the weekend, North Mankato is encouraging its residents to conserve their use of water.

City officials recently received a notification from the Department of Natural Resources saying that state is in a drought watch phase, a North Mankato press release said Wednesday.

City officials are recommending the following procedures at this time:

• Lower North Mankato residents are encouraged to water lawns on even-numbered days.

• Upper North Mankato residents are encouraged to water lawns on odd-numbered days.

• Residents should not irrigate lawns between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. as a measure to reduce evaporation.

The city also offered residents tips for conserving water:

• Let lawn grass grow longer.

• Check and repair any leaks in irrigation lines or water softeners, water heaters and toilets.

• Run full loads of laundry whenever possible.

• Run dishwashers only when full.

