NORTH MANKATO — Although the area benefited from rainfall over the weekend, North Mankato is encouraging its residents to conserve their use of water.
City officials recently received a notification from the Department of Natural Resources saying that state is in a drought watch phase, a North Mankato press release said Wednesday.
City officials are recommending the following procedures at this time:
• Lower North Mankato residents are encouraged to water lawns on even-numbered days.
• Upper North Mankato residents are encouraged to water lawns on odd-numbered days.
• Residents should not irrigate lawns between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. as a measure to reduce evaporation.
The city also offered residents tips for conserving water:
• Let lawn grass grow longer.
• Check and repair any leaks in irrigation lines or water softeners, water heaters and toilets.
• Run full loads of laundry whenever possible.
• Run dishwashers only when full.
