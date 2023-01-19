NORTH MANKATO — North Mankato residents are invited to complete a citywide survey following the “Brewing New Ideas” public engagement sessions held in fall of 2022.
In this survey, residents will have the opportunity to rank ideas generated during the public engagement sessions, and also provide new ideas that weren’t previously discussed.
The survey is now active through Feb. 8 and can be found at northmankato.com/brewingnewideas or by obtaining a paper copy at the North Mankato Municipal Building or the Taylor Library.
Questions may be directed to City Planner Matt Lassonde at matthewl@northmankato.com.
