NORTH MANKATO — Arrest warrants have been issued for two men now charged in an armed robbery outside of a North Mankato apartment building last month.
One of the robbers offered to give the victim his stuff back if he told police not to pursue charges, the new charges say.
Donald Alexander Moore-Pargo, 20, of Mankato, and Deondre Orion Timberlake, 21, of Litchfield, were charged with felony counts of robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon and threats of violence Wednesday in Nicollet County District Court. Moore-Pargo also is facing a felony charge for possessing a gun after a prior conviction. Both suspects also are charged with misdemeanor counts of assault and theft.
According to court documents:
Timberlake and Moore-Pargo approached a vehicle with guns around 10 p.m. Sept. 25 in the Colony Court Apartments parking lot. They told the driver they were robbing him and cocked their handguns while they threatened to kill him if he did not comply.
They took the man's wallet, cellphone, backpack, shoes and a medical marijuana vape cartridge. They walked away and police did not find him.
The driver said he recognized one of the robbers as Timberlake, with whom he is friends on social media.
The driver said there was a picture with the other robber on Timberlake's Facebook page and he believed the robber went by the name “Don Don.” Investigators identified Moore-Pargo as “Don Don” from prior contacts. He is wanted on multiple warrants.
On Sept. 26 the driver told police Timberlake contacted him on social media and offered to give him his property back if he told the Police Department to drop all charges. Timberlake reportedly contacted him the next day and told him he left the stolen cellphone at a park. He demanded $300 to return the rest of stolen property.
A girl who lives at the apartment complex was in the car at the time of the robbery. The driver told authorities he was meeting the girl for the first time after they connected on social media and he suspected she set him up.
The girl claimed not to know the robbers, but her mother said her daughter was friends with Timberlake. The juvenile is not facing any charges.
The whereabouts of Timberlake and Moore-Pargo are still unknown. Police Chief Ross Gullickson asked anyone with information to contact his department at 507-931-1570 or tips@mnpd.org. A cash reward is being offered.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.