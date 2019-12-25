NORTH MANKATO — The city of North Mankato is looking for federal funding to address street and sidewalk improvements near Hoover Elementary School and Lor Ray Drive near Somerset Lane.
North Mankato has plans to address street repairs at both locations over the coming years, which is why city officials are submitting grant applications through the Safe Routes to Schools Program. That and other federally-funded programs could fund a major portion of each project.
The North Mankato City Council reviewed both proposals last week.
The city and Mankato Area Public Schools would like to put in an 8-foot-wide trail along the north side of Marie Lane from Lookout to Hoover drives, as well as replace the existing sidewalk along that stretch. Power poles and fire hydrants would be moved throughout that area to make it more travel-friendly.
The city would also install a similar trail along Lookout Drive from Commerce Drive to Marie Lane, and improve signs and crosswalk markings at nearby intersections.
That project would run an estimated $542,000, of which about $360,000 could be funded through grant money.
North Mankato is planning a large-scale street reconstruction project of Lor Ray Drive from 350 feet north of White Oak Drive to Somerset Lane, along with Somerset Lane from Lor Ray to Lookout Drives. That would include new storm and sewer systems and lighting, as well as continuing trails and sidewalks on the west and east side of Lor Ray, respectively.
That project could cost up to $4.1 million, about $2.6 million of which could be eligible for funding based on federal allocations. The city would have to pick up another $700,000 for the storm and sewer system upgrades.
Both projects would likely be eligible for federal money but wouldn't receive funding until 2024.
