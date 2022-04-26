NORTH MANKTO — The city of North Mankato is seeking input from residents about electric and autonomous vehicles to help guide the city in preparing for infrastructure and other needs to meet the new technologies.
The technologies are quickly integrating into daily life and the city hopes to understand potential impacts to existing transportation infrastructure and economic development, according to a city new release.
The federal and state government have provided funding to municipalities to plan for the technologies.
Residents can access a survey by visiting northmankato.com/city-planning or by obtaining a paper copy at North Mankato City Hall, 1001 Belgrade Ave.
The survey is available through April 27.
