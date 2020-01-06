NORTH MANKATO — North Mankato is asking Nicollet County to use a portion of a waste fee it collects to help the city pay for the rising cost of transporting and disposing of recylables.
The county collects a solid waste assessment fee from each building parcel in the county to help fund waste collection and disposal and recycling.
North Mankato City Administrator John Harrenstein said the county has used about $100,000 a year of those assessment fees to pay for retiring its share of debt on the Riverbend Recycling Center, located on Webster Avenue in North Mankato. But the county’s share of the debt is now paid off.
That center is a drop-off site for recyclables and recyclable materials that used to be sorted there before being sold on the recycling market. But because of rising costs and recycling volumes the city stopped sorting material on site and now trucks it to a facility in Shakopee.
Harrenstein said the added trucking costs, low prices for recyclables and more recyclables being collected because of the city going to mixed recycling carts have all added costs to residents for recycling.
Council members believe because the county no longer is using a portion of the solid waste assessment funds to pay off debt on the Riverbend Center, the county should put that money toward helping the city pay for rising recycling costs.
The City Council Monday night approved a resolution asking the county to allocate a portion of the solid waste assessment fee to help offset “costs incurred by North Mankato residents for hauling and disposing of recyclable products.”
The resolution also asks the county to consider using a portion of the solid waste fee to help fund a hazardous waste drop-off site at Riverbend. There is a hazardous waste drop-off facility on Summit Avenue in Mankato that can be used by residents in Blue Earth, Nicollet and Le Sueur counties. But Harrenstein said both St. Peter and North Mankato are looking to add hazardous waste drop-off locations.
Finally, the resolution asks the county to consider appointing a representative from the North Mankato City Council to a committee to review the future use of solid waste fees.
