NORTH MANKATO — The North Mankato City Council Monday night heard the details behind two big road reconstruction projects planned for next year.
One is the northern portion of Lor Ray Drive, through much of what is still farmland but is expected to be developed for housing.
The $3.7 million project goes from just north of White Oak Drive to Somerset Lane on the far north edge of the city. The current road is a narrow, raised, rural road with ditches on both sides that extends north to a gravel road near The Reserve housing development on the edge of the city.
The new road will be lowered to the same level of the rest of Lor Ray Drive in that area. The street will be wider and have curb and gutter, as well as a sidewalk on one side and bike path on the other side.
The reconstruction project will also add or upgrade sanitary and storm sewer lines, and water lines to accommodate future development along both sides of Lor Ray.
After federal and state funding, there will be $1.8 million for the project to be paid through special assessments and bonding.
While the Lor Ray project will be done through mostly existing farm land to accommodate future developments, the McKinley Avenue project — from Sherman Street to Range Street — is through one of the older neighborhoods. The $1.7 million project is likely to bring more public comment from residents as it will add sidewalks on both sides of the street in many places where no sidewalks now exist.
That will require removing several trees and special assessments paid by property owners. The City Council has set a policy since 2016 of adding sidewalks during street reconstruction projects and adding bike trails where possible.
About $1.5 million of the project will be funded through assessments and bonding. The city has in recent years tried to blunt the burden of assessments on property owners for big street projects by capping how much any given homeowner has to pay. The recommendation for the McKinley project is that assessments be capped at no more than $7,500, a figure the city has used on other street projects in recent years. Some property owners will be assessed less than that depending on their street frontage.
The city will hold a public hearing on the McKinley project at a Nov. 15 meeting before approving final details for the project.
Construction for both projects is slated to begin next spring and be completed by late fall.
