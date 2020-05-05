NORTH MANKATO — It won't be quite as simple as the traditional curb-side cleanup service, but North Mankato and West Central Sanitation will still give residents a chance to be rid of their accumulated junk this month.
A "Spring Drop-Off" service will run the last four days of May at 610 Webster Ave., the city announced Tuesday.
In non-pandemic years, North Mankato has allowed residents to set their junk on the curbside on specific days, and crews collect it for disposal. That was canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead, residents can haul their stuff to the Webster Avenue site between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on May 27-31. The system has been designed to promote social distancing to protect city staff and residents.
A waiting line will be set up along the north side of Webster with people asked to approach the line from Lake Street. A gate attendant will control access, ask for proof of residence in North Mankato, and direct participants to where different items should be dumped. Residents will need to unload their own items and are asked to wear a mask during the unloading.
Several items will not be accepted at the drop-off site, including motor oil, batteries, tires, hazardous waste, driveway and remodeling materials, non-electric gas refrigerators and brush.
The city will not be doing the traditional curbside appliance pickup or the "Sharing Tent" as part of this service.
Mankato also postponed its May drop-off service, although city officials expect to hold the event at a later date when pandemic-related restrictions are eased.
