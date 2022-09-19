NORTH MANKATO — North Mankato set its maximum tax levy for 2023 at 10.4% higher than this year.
In the coming weeks the council will finalize a budget for next year and formally set the tax levy. The levy could be lowered by the time it is finalized, but it can't go any higher than the 10.4% increase the council set at its meeting Monday night.
City Administrator Kevin McCann said earlier that a 7.7% levy would generate an additional $546,000 in revenue for the city, with $424,000 of that going to the general fund and $122,000 dedicated to the debt service fund.
The proposed tax increase will hit homeowners hardest as they will pay a larger share of city taxes. That’s due to skyrocketing increases in the assessed value of homes, which were driven by dramatic jumps in the actual sale prices of homes sold last year.
The 7.7% levy increase would allow for the hiring of one additional police officer. The higher 10.4% levy would allow for hiring two new officers, which the department had requested.
While much of the discussion in the past couple of council workshops has focused on a 7.7% maximum increase, Mayor Mark Dehen Monday night suggested the second possible option of 10.4%.
"That would give us a second officer."
Councilman Billy Steiner said he will be uncomfortable approving a final levy increase above 7.7% because of the financial pressures many residents are under.
Councilwoman Diane Norland suggested an even higher maximum levy increase of 13.2%. She said the council could still lower that amount by the time it sets its final budget late this year, but said the higher potential tax levy would give the council more options in the meantime.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.