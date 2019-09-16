NORTH MANKATO — The North Mankato City Council set the city’s preliminary 2020 tax levy Monday, which city officials say will lead to lower taxes if residents’ property values stayed the same in 2019.
The city’s levy will increase by 1.6% to about $6.7 million, but the city’s tax rate, which officials use to calculate property taxes, will decrease by 0.6%. Despite the tax rate decrease, the city will still net about $111,000 in new funding.
The levy is based on new construction-related market value growth in the city, rather than the council’s traditional approach to set a levy based on North Mankato’s annual total market growth.
The levy change was prompted by former Council member Bob Freyberg during last year’s levy discussions. Freyberg noted the city tries to set a tax-neutral levy — meaning the city’s portion of property taxes won’t increase — but property owners still experience higher taxes because their property values are going up.
This year, North Mankato officials studied how property values impacted levy increases since 2010. They found property taxes increased for almost all kinds of property, even more than the rate of inflation with the exception of businesses valued under $500,000 and industrial properties valued at over $3 million.
City officials say the new-growth approach is meant to lessen the impact from higher taxes due to higher property valuations.
“If somebody’s values stayed the same, they would pay less taxes,” Finance Director Kevin McCann said. “If their value went up just slightly, they’d probably pay the same, and if their value went up (more), they would pay a slight increase.”
Early estimates from Nicollet County officials show North Mankato’s market value has grown about 3.1%, or about $37.5 million, over the past year. New construction, additions or remodels have brought in about $20.6 million in new tax base growth.
The city is still setting its capital spending priorities for next year. Those potential projects include $500,000 in North Ridge ravine work, as well as $151,000 in street improvements near Dakota Meadows Middle School under the Safe Routes to Schools program and a $600,000 street reconstruction project at Harrison Avenue from Cross to Range streets.
Other potential budget items could include $5,000 for police equipment, $75,000 for a gazebo at Bluff Park, $40,000 for breathing apparatus for the North Mankato Fire Department and $60,000 to make improvements to North Mankato City Hall.
The council must finalize its proposed 2020 budget by the end of the year. Council members can decrease or stay at the city’s preliminary levy but can’t increase it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.