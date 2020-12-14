NORTH MANKATO — "Jughead" the hapless dog later renamed Gulliver, who got his head stuck in a plastic jar and was seen running around with it for weeks, could have been immortalized with his name donning a North Mankato bike trail. But Gulliver didn't make the cut.
The North Mankato City Council in a workshop Monday heard from Mayor Mark Dehen, an avid bicyclist, who worked with the city's bicycle commission to come up with official names for five recreation/bike loops and trails in the city. The city requested that residents submit ideas for trail names, with "Gulliver" being one of the suggestions.
The pooch was spotted running loose many times with the plastic container on his head, but weeks of attempts failed to catch him. A trio of animal lovers who'd been tracking him finally got near enough to rescue the then dehydrated and starving dog in March 2015. He was successfully nursed back to health and named Gulliver. The story made headlines around the country.
The resident submitting the name for a trail said it would highlight the kindness of local residents and remind people to keep parks and the city free of trash.
There was a host of other name suggestions, including several with Native American ties, connections to local history or prominent people.
Trail name suggestions from the public include Loopys, Little Minnie, Heroic, Community Loop, Scenic, Grand Loop, Duck Trail, Little Crow Trail, Lower Loop, LoNo Trail, Highland Loop, Upper Loop and many more.
Dehen said the bicycle commission believed Commerce Trail, a half-mile stretch on Commerce Drive in upper north Mankato, and Northridge Trail, a three-quarter-mile trail through Northridge Estates off of Lookout Drive in upper North Mankato, should keep those names.
The half-mile Caswell Trail is by Caswell Park, Dakota Meadows Middle School, the Caswell soccer complex and Benson Park. The trail will now be known as Dakota Chaku Trail. Chaku is the Dakota word for roads or streets.
Dehen said there was support for naming a 4.37-mile trail in lower North Mankato that connects parks, lakes, schools and the Belgrade Avenue business district Brickyard Trail. The name is a nod to a big piece of local history as the trail passes sites of former brickyards in and around Wheeler Park.
"It ties into our historical area and the historical walk down there. The city's first industry was a brickyard," Dehen said.
Finally they settled on a name for a big loop trail that goes around the edges of the city, a trail that includes pieces of some of the other trails.
The loop will be the North Mankato Gran Fondo. Dehen said Gran Fondo is an Italian term meaning "big ride" and is well known to avid bicyclists.
He said the council will at some point formally adopt the five names.
Dehen said the growing number of bike lane miles, both separated from the road and share-the-road lanes, is already impressive and will continue to grow locally.
"Mankato and North Mankato are second only to Minneapolis in trail miles in the state," Dehen said.
He said the cities will in coming years also be connected to some big trail systems. There is a Department of Natural Resources trail that goes from Ortonville on the western end of the Minnesota River all the way to New Ulm. The DNR expects to finalize a leg from New Ulm to North Mankato in the near future. And in 2023, a reconstruction of Highway 22 is to include a trail from Mankato to St. Peter.
"We will continue to see more bicycle tourism," he said. "That's what we want."
Dehen said when the New Ulm to North Mankato trail is finished, people could travel from Ortonville to Faribault. "So we'll be right at the crossroads here."
