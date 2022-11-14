NORTH MANKATO — North Mankato settled on a final proposed levy increase for next year that would fund two new police officers and generate some money to go toward the city's share of expected repairs and upgrades to All Seasons Arena.
At a workshop Monday, the City Council agreed on a 9.5% levy increase, which was lower than the 10.4% maximum tax levy they had set earlier. Under state law, cities and counties are able to go lower than the initial maximum levy they pick but can't raise it.
There will be a Truth in Taxation hearing at the council's Dec. 5 meeting, where the public has their last chance to weigh in on the proposed levy. The hearings, held by all local governments, usually draw few or no residents who comment. The council will make a final vote on the tax levy and 2023 budget at its Dec. 19 meeting.
The tax increase will hit homeowners hardest as they will pay a larger share of city taxes than commercial/industrial properties. That’s due to skyrocketing increases in the assessed value of homes, which were driven by dramatic jumps in the actual sale prices of homes sold last year.
At earlier budget workshops the council had looked at levy increases as low as 7.7%, but that would only have funded one additional police officer. Council members agreed they wanted to add the two officers requested by the department.
Mayor Mark Dehen said he, like other council members, has heard no public comments about the levy increase. "The only feedback I heard was people in favor of (adding) two officers," Dehen said.
Prior to the Monday workshop, City Administrator Kevin McCann had given council members four different options for a levy increase for next year.
One option was the 10.4% increase, one for 9.8%, another for 9.2% as well as the lowest proposal of a 7.7% increase.
Council members Jim Whitlock and Diane Norland said they were leaning toward the 9.8% hike, while Sandra Oachs and Billy Steiner said they favored the 9.2% increase. Both options would provide enough money for the two police officers and provide funds toward the city's share of All Seasons Arena. Both options also provide extra money needed to cover higher transit service costs next year.
The city, along with Mankato and Blue Earth County are the major funders of All Seasons Arena and North Mankato's share of costs is about 22%. While the final costs for expected repairs as well as any additional funding sources haven't been finalized, North Mankato plans to earmark about $112,000 for their future repair funding.
The only difference between the two hikes was how much funding could go into a debt service fund for a planned street project next year.
In the end, Dehen suggested they split the difference between the two options, which the rest of the council agreed to.
Dehen said Mankato is expected to approve about a 9.7% tax levy increase, which will leave the two cities with roughly the same property tax rate next year. North Mankato's tax rate was higher than Mankato's, but the city has incrementally lowered the rate in recent years.
The 9.5% levy increase will raise about $130,000 more property tax funds than the city collected this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.