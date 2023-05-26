NORTH MANKATO — North Mankato’s splash pad and new shelter are now open for the summer and the Spring Lake Park pool opens Saturday.
The newly constructed shelter is east of the splash pad at 1875 Howard Dr. W.
It provides shade, seating and restrooms and is available for reservations.
To reserve, residents can call 507-625-4141 or visit North Mankato’s website.
The splash pad itself cannot be reserved. It is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
North Mankato’s swim facility at Spring Lake Park will open at noon Saturday.
Memberships and punch cards are available on swimnorthmankato.com.
