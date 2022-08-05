NORTH MANKATO — After a final state inspection, the North Mankato splash pad opened Friday afternoon to the squeals of delight from kids.
Opening of the facility was delayed a bit because of wet weather that delayed construction this spring.
The Ward Family Foundation donated $150,000 that was matched with city funds to build the pad.
The splash pad is next to Fallenstein Playground at 1875 Howard Drive West in upper North Mankato, next to the Caswell Park facility.
It will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The pad is about 4,500 square feet, with the spray area covering about 2,800 square feet.
Shade and table features were added around the pad.
Among the first to try out the new water feature was a group from a day care. People are encouraged to share photos of their families enjoying the facility by using the hashtag #NorthKatoSplash.
Across the river, Mankato officials are seeking public input on the location and features for a splash pad to be built there in the next one to five years.
City officials have narrowed the locations for a new splash pad to three hilltop Mankato locations — Alexander Park, Highland Park or the future Public Works Park.
