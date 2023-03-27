NORTH MANKATO — North Mankato residents will get a traditional spring junk pickup this year, but the pickup will then switch to every other year.
The pickup in lower North Mankato will be April 17-20 while upper North will have pickup April 24-28.
Some items need to be separated from other junk and placed on the boulevard, not in alleys. Items that need to be set out separately: electronics including TVs, small-engine items like lawn mowers and snowblowers (with the fluids drained), items that are mostly metal such as grills, bikes and metal racks and appliances.
Residents are limited to one of each type of appliance (TVs are not considered appliances). People should remove doors from appliances. Residents with appliances must call City Hall, 625-4141, beginning April 10 to be put on the pickup list.
Items not accepted for pickup include mattresses and box springs, motor oil, batteries, hazardous waste, tires and construction items including rock, concrete, concrete block, shingles, treated lumber, insulation and paint.
The city will have a fall drop-off event at the public works building.
In the past (except during the pandemic), North Mankato had spring pickups and fall drop-offs each year. But the City Council earlier this year decided the pickup events were growing too costly and burdensome for city street crews.
From now on, there will be a spring pickup every other year along with a fall drop-off, with the next year bringing two drop-off events.
“There are fairly significant costs and fairly significant service impacts,” Public Works Director Luke Arnold said at an earlier meeting about continuing pickup events.
He said the 10 full-time street department employees are focused almost exclusively on the pickup for two to three weeks. He noted they are paid the same no matter what they’re doing, but said the crews aren’t doing other street work, like patching potholes and sealcoating streets when they are doing the pickup.
By comparison, the drop-offs are held full days on a Thursday, Friday and Saturday and half-day Sunday.
Councilman Jim Whitlock said he knows what residents want: “They want us to pick it up.”
In the end the council coalesced around an every-other-year pickup.
Mayor Scott Carlson said that as North Mankato has continued to grow and spread out, the junk pickup programs are more difficult for city crews to do.
And he said that when residents deliver junk it’s easier for city workers to ensure nothing is dropped off that shouldn’t be. When they pick up piles from the boulevards, workers need to sort through to make sure things such as car batteries or other banned items aren’t being piled into loaders and into city trucks.
The city did save some money on the junk collection last year when it stopped accepting mattresses, which are expensive to dispose of. Arnold said the move saves about $15,000 per junk collection. Mankato also has stopped accepting mattresses during its junk drop-off event.
